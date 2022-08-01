SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Detours have been released by the Shawnee County Commissioner of Elections ahead of the August 2 Primary vote to help people get to polling places.

The first location that has been impacted by road work is the polling place at Temple Beth Sholom at 4200 SW Munson Ave. The northbound lanes of Southwest Gage are closed at Huntoon. A sign will be posted at the corner of Southwest Gage and Southwest 15th Street to direct motorists to go West on Southwest Huntoon Street then North on Southwest Hillsdale Street to Southwest Sena Drive. Going East on Southwest Sena then North on Southwest Seabrook for one block will take you to Southwest Munson. Then go West on Southwest Munson to the polling place.

The second location is Crossroads Wesleyan Church at 2030 SE 41st St. A sign will be posted at the roundabout at Southeast 45th Street and Southeast California directing motorists to go East on Southeast 45th Street to Southeast West Edge Road. Then travel North on Southeast West Edge Road to 41st Street, then West on Southeast 41st to Southeast California. The entrance to the polling place is from Southeast 41st Street.

More road work detours around Topeka and Shawnee County might impact your route to a polling place. The Commissioner urges people to be patient when finding a path to their polling place. Those voters who require assistance should call the Election Office at 785-251-5900.