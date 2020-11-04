Roger Marshall beats Bollier in Kansas’ most expensive Senate race ever

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Republican candidate Dr. Roger Marshall has defeated Democratic hopeful Dr. Barbara Bollier Tuesday evening, keeping both of Kansas’ U.S. Senate seats red.

Marshall fought through a slew of GOP candidates including Kris Kobach and Bob Hamilton in the August primary, all for a shot at the red U.S. Senate seat vacated by retiring Pat Roberts. His efforts paid off in the 2020 general election as he campaigned as a pro-life, anti-Obamacare defender of the 2nd Amendment. The move to the U.S. Senate is a step-up for Marshall from his position as representative for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District.

Bollier, a retired medical practitioner and an 11-year veteran of the Kansas Legislature, beat her lone primary competitor in a landslide. However, she could not muster the votes to take the seat as a statewide federal representative, even with promises to lower healthcare costs, address climate change and protect public education funding. She would have been the first blue senator for Kansas in more than 80 years.

The battle between Bollier and Marshall was the most expensive political race in Kansas history. Bollier outraised Marshall’s $5.5 million with more than $20 million in campaign contributions, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Visit KSNT’s election results page for a breakdown of vote counts. Stay with KSNT News for more updates from Your Local Election Headquarters.