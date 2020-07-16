Sara Hart Weir – Republican for U.S. House, Kansas District 3

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Former President & C.E.O. of the National Down Syndrome Society

B.A. Westminster College (MO) in Political Science

M.P.P. Carnegie Mellon University

Personal Information:

No response.

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

SaraForKansas.com

What is your response to the Black Lives Matter movement?

The horrific killings of George Floyd and other Black individuals by police officers has certainly been a wake up call for many Americans. All involved in these heinous crimes should be brought to justice, and there are clearly significant problems in our criminal justice system that need to be addressed. However, while peaceful protests must remain the bedrock of our nation’s fabric, we must also find a way to do so without the senseless violence and destruction of our community partners. I’ve taken a stand on injustice in the disability community in the past, and I’m committed to working on racial injustice in the future.

For many, including myself, this is a difficult conversation because of the extremely high regard in which we hold our police officers. Protecting our communities is one of the most difficult, and frankly thankless, jobs in our society and I do not support efforts to abolish or defund police departments in our community.

On the legislative front, one of the first things Congress needs to do is acquire the appropriate data to understand the depth of this problem; therefore, I support efforts to require states to submit data on police use of force to the federal government. Expanding on this, I believe we need to have better access to data on the use of “no-knock” warrants administered by law enforcement. Congress also should pass anti-lynching legisation, expand funding for police body cameras, increase police training requirements, and outlaw the use of chokeholds.

This is another area where I have a track record of leading for those I serve. In 2013, a young man with Down syndrome was killed in his local movie theatre over a movie ticket. There was an outcry of sadness, fear, and a demand for justice for this young man and his family. During this time, we couldn’t get federal, state or local elected officials to pay attention, only one reporter was willing to cover the story and nobody seemed to want to even acknowledge the wrongdoing by the three off duty sheriffs. Working with this young man’s family, we hand delivered over 260,000 petitions to the steps of the Maryland Governor’s office, and we not only demanded justice, we demanded change by peacefully working to get people’s attention with an intended purpose. We came to the table with specific, actionable steps. For example, we formed a statewide Commission (which now serves as a model for other states), we put in motion policy recommendations, and we passed legislative reforms alongside other key stakeholders from state and local law enforcement agencies, first responders, employers, school districts with individuals with disabilities at the center. We forged collaborations and built relationships in a productive manner. I believe this is what needs to be happening today at all levels of government, and in Congress I am committed to leading differently not only for Kansas but for our country.

What do you think needs to be done to promote social and racial justice?

Growing up, my parents taught me the Golden Rule to treat others the way you want to be treated. I believe that’s as true today as ever. If there are disparities in our legal system that hold someone back from pursuing happiness because of their race, religion, sex, or disability, then our leaders should take steps to address that hindrance.

I believe that Kansas’s 3rd district needs someone with a proven track record on this type of issue. As President and C.E.O. of the National Down Syndrome Society, I spearheaded the passage of the Stephen Beck. Jr. ABLE Act which was signed into law in 2014 and passed with the support of 85% of the entire Congress. Prior to the ABLE Act becoming law, individuals with disabilities like Down syndrome were legally barred from having more than $2,000.00 in their name without losing their health care benefits. Our laws in this sector were based on an archaic system that worked to directly and intentionally hold back people with disabilities. The passage of the ABLE Act is one of my proudest accomplishments, and in Congress I will work to change any law that hinders the rights of anyone working towards the American dream.

Are you in favor of police reform? If so, what should it look like?

While I stand strongly opposed to the Defund the Police movement that has taken hold in some cities, I do believe that there are solutions Congress could take up. I have tremendous respect for our men and women in blue who put their lives on the line for us daily, which is why it is so important to give them the resources and proper training they need to do their job even better and weed out the bad actors who exist in any profession. I was pleased to see the release of the JUSTICE Act by Senator Tim Scott (R-SC). To me, it’s clear that this is an issue that deserves bipartisan support, and I urge both parties to work together to come to a quick legislation solution.

What are your thoughts on how the U.S. has responded to the coronavirus pandemic? What would you want to be done differently?

It shouldn’t be a partisan issue to say that from an economic standpoint, the number one sector that needs to be protected in the COVID-19 recovery needs to be American small businesses. They are the backbone of our economy and are the primary source of income and benefits for the vast majority of American workers. Congress did pass the Paycheck Protection Program which did provide some relief to this sector of our economy; however, this legislation is far from perfect both in principle and practice. In order to move to the next phases of recovery, Congress needs to fully consider and debate a temporary payroll tax freeze in order to provide relief to both workers and employers.

Additionally, Congress needs to make targeted investments in sectors that benefit American communities while providing job opportunities to American workers.

Specifically, this should be done through an infrastructure bill as both President Trump and Democrats have called for. For years, both Republicans and Democrats have been promising a renewed investment in American’s roads, bridges, and waterways. There is no more critical time for these important projects to begin breaking ground to both fix our broken roads, but to also help our economy heal. While I believe this is critical, I also believe strongly that now is NOT the time for increasing gas taxes. Our government has more than enough money, we simply need to reallocate existing funding streams.

Finally, if the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything as a global partner, it’s that we must begin the process of decoupling the American and Chinese economies. This is particularly true in the manufacturing sector. For far too long American companies have benefitted by exporting jobs to China. Additionally, Congress has allowed many of these companies to get even richer by granting government contracts to American businesses that manufacture their products overseas. This is a practice that has to stop both for the health and security of our country’s economy as well as the health and security of America’s supply chain. The Chinese government must be held accountable.

Do you support more stimulus money? If so, how should Congress pay for the stimulus?

I do support additional stimulus money in the form of a payroll tax holiday. This would allow both employers and employees to see more money in their paychecks without having to wait for the IRS to issue another round of stimulus checks. Additionally, a payroll tax holiday is a much more equitable form of stimulus as it would impact every working individual at an amount based on their salary. However, I would also push for corresponding cuts elsewhere in government so as to not further increase our national debt.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention in Washington and what action would you take on them, including how you’d compromise with members of the other party?

1. Modernizing and rebuilding our economy for the 21st Century

2. Address the rising cost of health care with market driven solutions

3. Holding China accountable for their role in concealing the dangers of the coronavirus from the world

First, to modernize and rebuild our economy for the 21st Century, Congress needs to invest in new technologies and jobs in health care, energy, and telecommunications. This will lead to an economy that is more efficient and more equitable for the American people.

Next, to address the rising cost of health care, Congress needs to do more to create public-private partnerships to get government agencies working with the private sector to find solutions that work for both providers and patients.

Finally, to hold China accountable for the coronavirus, Congress must ban taxpayer dollars going to buy products made in all areas controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. Instead, that money needs to be spent on companies manufacturing their goods here at home where the jobs go back to the American people.

Do you believe our healthcare system needs to be reformed? If so, what will you do to change it?

Like many communities across the country, health care is one of the most important issues to Kansas’s Third Congressional district, and the COVID-19 global pandemic has only increased the need for our country to strengthen our health care sector. The United States needs a health care system that puts patients first. A system that not only seeks to quickly and effectively treat patients when they are ill, but also that enables patients to prevent sickness before it impacts their lives. In sum, America’s health care system needs to prioritize increasing access to quality care for patients while also expanding their options in the marketplace.

One of the most effective ways the next Congress can do this is by increasing our investment in new health care technologies. This includes cutting-edge research being done in biomedical imaging that can reduce the amount of tests a patient must undergo before doctors can deliver a diagnosis. Additionally, these investments should look for ways to expand tele-health medicine which has shown to save patients both time and money. Tele-health has proven particularly critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has undoubtedly helped save thousands of lives by allowing ill patients to confer with their medical providers from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Additionally, we need strong medical liability reform. Lacking this, our current system incentivises medical professionals to order more tests than they would normally suggest at tremendous cost to the system and to the detriment of overall patient care.

I’ve been an advocate for people born with pre-existing conditions and have fought my entire adult life for our most vulnerable. Protecting those considered the mostvulnerable is a personal issue for me as I serve as a co-guardian to my best friend with Down syndrome, and I see how the current system fails her. I’m running to ensure that the programs intended to help our veterans, individuals born into poverty, people with disabilities, and seniors actually work. I’m a problem solver and the only candidate who has led on passing landmark conservative health care reform which includes the ABLE Act that earned the support of over 85% of the entire Congress.

Give us your stance on gun control/2nd Amendment rights.

I believe the right to keep and bear arms is clearly laid out in our Constitution and it should always be protected. The Founding Fathers were correct in their authoring of the 2nd Amendment. I’m proud to have an AQ rating from the NRA, and I will always stand up for American’s rights to protect themselves, their families, and their property.

Do you think we need immigration reform and what changes would you support?

Every sovereign country has the right and the responsibility to protect its borders. It is unfair to allow people who broke the law by getting here to jump to the front of the line in front of those who diligently followed our immigration laws. I believe that the solution to the issues surrounding immigration reform centers on three major issues: structure, modernization, and strategy.

First, structure is meant to be taken literally. I believe in many areas of our southern border we need to continue efforts to build a structure to aid the U.S. Border Patrol in stopping individuals from coming into the United States illegally.

Next, modernization means utilizing the most up-to-date equipment and technology. This first applies to securing our border, as there are a number of areas where a physical barrier alone won’t work. In these places we need to utilize the use of drones and to build more roads and infrastructure so our border patrol agents have better access. Modernization also applies to addressing the major issues we have in the backlog of our legal immigration system.

Finally, in order to fix our immigration system, we need to implement a new strategy to prevent overcrowding of our detention centers to make them more humane. As someone who helped fight to reunite a young girl at the border who was separated from her family, I believe we can create a safe and secure immigration system without needing to institute policies that lead to young children being separated from their families.

For too long, immigration reform has been used as nothing more than a political football for both parties to punt around without taking real action. This is wrong because, as a nation of immigrants, the process of coming to America is personal for so many families — including my own. I’m the proud granddaughter of Italian immigrants. My grandfather, Yano Falcone, stood up to fascism and joined the Allied Forces and served as an Italian translator in WWII. After the war, he and my grandmother, Sara, had an arranged marriage and became American citizens. Growing up with my American-Italian heritage was an important component of my family values, and not only did my grandparents both work several jobs, my grandfather started his own small business right here in the Midwest. It’s vital that Congress act on immigration reform, and I intend to be a part of that debate as the next Representative for Kansas’s Third Congressional district.

What steps would you support to strengthen the nation’s security?

Our national security should always be the top priority of Congress. The most important commitment anyone running for office can make is that they will always stand behind our military and provide our troops with all that they need to keep us safe. In Congress, I will do just that.

Additionally, over the last few years we have seen China show its true hand as a hostile foreign actor, and that means that we must take steps today to make sure Communist regimes like the CCP aren’t able to continue accumulating power at the expense of the American people. One way we do that is banning companies like Hauwei, TikTok, and others from doing business on our shores. We must also work to rootout the infringement of intellectual property of American companies by Chinese startups controlled by the CCP.

What are your thoughts on climate change? What should Congress do about it, if anything?

Every citizen has a duty to preserve and protect the land we have been blessed to inhabit. That starts with protecting our environment and ensuring the long-term health and well-being of our nation. From the native tribes who first lived here, to the founding of our state by homesteaders seeking a better life, Kansans have a long history of protecting and conserving our land and I am proud to continue to carry that mantle. I also realize that in combating environmental threats, we have to understand the economic impacts of different solutions, which is why I would strongly oppose initiatives like the Green New Deal.

Fossil fuel energy sources have and will continue to be a key component of America’s energy plan. It is primarily oil and natural gas that have allowed America to become energy independent in recent years. However, I also strongly believe in additional private sector investment in renewable energy resources.

Thankfully, technological advances are making some renewables more affordable, allowing growth without crippling our economy through skyrocketing energy costs. The cost of renewable energy sources has come way down. Wind and nuclear are particularly clean sources of power that are increasingly able to provide Americans with affordable renewable energy. We’ve also seen tremendous progress in carbon-capture technology.

What’s important is that any solution Congress takes to address this issue has to be one that improves our environment while considering the importance of our country’s economic health. Thankfully with technology that is available today, as well as the technology that will be available in the near future, we don’t have to make a choice. We can do both.

Would you vote in favor of spending bills that add to the deficit?

No, its high time Congress passed a balanced budget and quits strapping more and more debt onto the backs of the next generation. Not only is it economically irresponsible for them to keep spending money we don’t have, but it’s a dereliction of duty for them to keep kicking the can down the road by just passing more and more continuing resolutions. As a C.E.O., I was required to balance our budget – Congress and our government should be held to the same standard by balancing tax cuts and spending cuts. As a fiscal conservative, I believe the federal government should take less of our money not more. I am a strong supporter of a simpler tax code with lower rates and a broader base. I have worked throughout my career to enact tax laws, like the Stephen Beck Jr., Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act that allow Americans to save their own hard-working funds instead of relying on government assistance.