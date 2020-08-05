Schlingensiepen to take on O’Shea for state senate in November

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tobias Schlingensiepen will take on Republican Kristen O’Shea for the Kansas State Senate’s District 18, after knocking out competing Democrats Joe Cheray and H. Dean Zajic.

Schlingensiepen, a Topeka pastor, is pursuing a state office run eight years after a first bid for a national office. He ran for the U.S. House’s 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat in 2012, but lost to Republican incumbent Lynn Jenkins. Schlingensiepen’s opponent for the November general election, O’Shea, is the sole Republican candidate for District 18, and won her primary by default.

