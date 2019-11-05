Secretary of State’s office encourages Kansans to vote on Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans will be heading to the polls Tuesday as city officials and school board members are up for election across the state.

Every Kansan will see a constitutional amendment question that would change the way the population is counted in the state. Everything else on the ballot will focus on local issues, such as tax hikes and bond issues.

The Secretary of State’s office said these elections often see very low turnout.

“It usually maxes out at about 15-20 percent depending on what elections, what positions are up in the municipality,” said Katie Koupal of the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. “Municipal elections affect everyone and we want to encourage residents to get out and participate.”

The polls close at 7 p.m. Each county will post its own results to local races on its website or at the election office.

KSNT News will post the results of our local elections on our website and social media channels.