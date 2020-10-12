Senate candidate Bollier sets historic record, raises $13.5 million in third quarter

Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier addresses the crowd and answers questions during a lawn chair chat with Johnson County voters at Sar-Ko-Par Park, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lenexa, Kan. Bollier is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate, facing Roger Marshall, a U.S. Representative of Kansas’ 1st congressional district. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier is reporting the campaign raised $13.5 million during the third quarter of 2020.

According to the Bollier campaign, “This is a historically record setting amount of money; no Kansas candidate for state, local or federal office has ever raised that much in a single quarter.”

According to the Federal Election Commission, Bollier’s opponent Republican Roger Marshall had a contribution total of $2,715,017.41 from Jan. 1, 2019 to Sept. 8, 2020.

Kansas Democrat Barbara Bollier's Senate campaign raised $13.5 million in the third quarter.



It's an unprecedented three-month fundraising haul for a candidate in Kansas, more than triple what Bollier raised the previous quarter. https://t.co/vxrXPPaVsP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 12, 2020

From Oct. 10, 2019 to July 15, 2020 Bollier’s campaign reported total contributions of $7,328,327.45.

The Marshall campaign said they will release their third quarter total on October 15 as required by law.

“I am humbled by the support I’ve received from hardworking Kansans in every corner of the state,” said Dr. Barbara Bollier.

Bollier credits her grassroots campaign for the record setting funds raised.

Bollier, is a member of the Kansas Senate and a retired anesthesiologist from Johnson County.