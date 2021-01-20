Senator Roger Marshall reflects on Inauguration Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Several Kansas leaders were at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Many Kansas politicians were there to witness the inauguration including Representative Ron Estes and Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall. KSNT News caught up with Marshall shortly after the inauguration to see how he is feeling about the next four years.

“In many ways today it kind of felt like going to a funeral and wedding in the same day,” he said. “Seeing President Trump fly off into the sunset so to speak. And then, on the other hand, the wedding. Inaugurating now President Biden who is good to be here.”

Marshall said during this term he wants to focus on what is most important for Kansans.