Sharice Davids keeps seat in Congress against Adkins’ challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters Tuesday night let Democratic incumbent Sharice Davids keep her seat in Congress after a test from Republican Amanda Adkins.

In 2018, the Democrat changed the 3rd district seat from blue to red – beating incumbent Kevin Yoder who had previously held the seat since 2011. Within weeks of this election former President Barack Obama endorsed Davids after President Trump endorsed GOP Kevin Yoder.

Being a first-generation college student, Davids prioritizes quality public schools and affordable higher education, alongside accessible healthcare for all.

Despite losing in her first ever election for Congress, Republican Amanda Adkins has been a team player in local and national politics for over a decade. From 2009-2013 Adkins served as the Chair of the Kansas Republican Party. The Overland Park native also worked as an aide for both the U.S. Senate and House, in addition to working under former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback.

