TOPEKA (KSNT) – Commissioner Bill Riphahn will keep his position in Shawnee County after winning reelection on Tuesday night.

With 100% of votes counted in Shawnee County, Riphahn was declared the winner for Shawnee County Commissioner District 1 after defeating his opponent, Pam Foster. Riphahn won with 52% to Foster’s 48% among Shawnee County voters.

This news comes as a ballot measure to pay for improvements to Gage Park was also passed successfully.

