TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2022 general election is about three weeks away. Pam Foster, who’s running for Shawnee County Commission, joined 27 News Monday to talk about her campaign.

Foster is running against current commissioner Bill Riphahn. Most recently, she worked at Washburn University as an equal opportunity director, Title IX coordinator and ADA coordinator.

“I think my biggest strength is that I listen. I consider all the facts before I make a decision and I look at both sides of every story,” Foster said. “And I think I do good research. To me, that’s my biggest strength. I don’t make decisions for myself or based on personal opinion. I make decisions based on the facts as they’re presented to me.”

Foster said if elected, she hopes to help enhance Shawnee County Parks & Recreation, support law enforcement, and create a budget that prevents the increase of taxes.

