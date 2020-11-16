Shawnee County election officials meeting to finalize results Monday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County election officials will meet Monday morning, Nov. 16, to finalize the results of the 2020 general election.

Officials will meet with the Shawnee County Board of Canvassers to go over the county’s provisional ballots.

Nearly 2,200 voters cast provisional ballots in the election earlier this month.

Despite record turnout, Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said that is slightly less provisional ballots than expected.

“We’ve actually had almost 2,500 in a presidential before,” Howell said. “We’re actually a little bit lower than what we’ve seen in the past. I think early on people were paying a little bit more attention to their registration.”

Provisional ballots are used when election workers can’t confirm whether a person should be allowed to vote.

Howell said this is used when voters don’t update their registration after changing moving or changing their last name. This can also happen if they go to the wrong polling place or don’t have a photo I.D.

Howell said election workers have been doing research on these ballots since election day. This is what they will present to the board of canvassers. He said he anticipates most of the provisional ballots will be approved.

The Shawnee County Board of Canvassers meeting will start at 9:00 a.m. Monday at the Shawnee County Election Office at 3420 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka. The meeting is open to watch, but Howell said there will be no public input.