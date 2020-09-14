Shawnee County expecting high number of mail-in ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is expecting more people to use mail-in ballots than in years past.

The county planned on using a local vendor this year to help with the process, but most vendors haven’t taken a new customer in months due to the pandemic.

So now, the county is buying equipment to help with the folding, inserting and envelope printing to get mail ballots to those who request them. The equipment is paid for with federal funds.

Postcards are being sent out to help voters navigate this process as we get closer to the general election.

“We think the new slightly off to the side website will help them find those answers to the immediate voter questions,” said Andrew Howell, Shawnee County election commissioner. “When’s the deadline to register, where’s the form, where’s the application form for a ballot, where can I vote, you know, those kinds of questions.”

Voters will also be able to track where their mail-in ballots are in the process. They can do this through the Secretary of State’s website.

Howell also said for people to remember there are still three legal ways to vote. People can still go into their polling place on election day, vote early or vote by mail.