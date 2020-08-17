Shawnee County finishes final count on primary election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Election workers in Shawnee County are putting the finishing touches on the primary election count. Workers looked at the provisional ballots that were in question and finalized the count.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said almost half of voters voted in advance by mail and the turnout was high.

“We had pretty good turnout,” Howell said. “Close to 34%, which I think is one of the larger turnouts we’ve seen for a presidential in a while, so good turnout.”

He said they plan to use the same coronavirus measures in November, such as single use pens, face shields and a lot of hand sanitizer.