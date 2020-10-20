Shawnee County League of Women Voters to release informational video on how to vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Advanced voting is underway, and the League of Women Voters of Topeka & Shawnee Co. are helping answer your questions about how to do it.

The organization filmed an informational step-by-step video on Sunday at the Shawnee County Election Office, hoping it helps new voters, or voters who have not voted this way before.

“We have done research that voters are actually somewhat fearful about how they vote, and if we teach them how easy it is to, they’re more likely to go vote,” said Leslie Prentice, co-chair of the league’s voter services.

They’re hoping to have the video up on their website sometime this week.