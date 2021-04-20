Shawnee County voter registration cards mailed

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – If you haven’t received it in the mail yet, you need to keep an eye on your mailbox as voter registration certificates have started going out.

Shawnee County officials said the county election office recently put certificate of registration cards in the mail. Those are going to all registered voters in Shawnee County.

Please review your certificate of registration for accurate and up to date information. https://t.co/a03E80i1Tn pic.twitter.com/BkHaPKJ2NG — Shawnee County, KS (@SncoKs) April 20, 2021

When it arrives, you should review the information to make sure it’s accurate and up to date. You can also check your information online by clicking here.

