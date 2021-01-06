‘Stay peaceful!’ President Trump tells supporters to support police as Capitol is overrun

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump has sent a message to protestors that they should stay peaceful and “support our Capitol Police” as protesters stormed the nation’s Capitol during a final verification of the election of president-elect Joe Biden.

Supporters of the outgoing president breached the U.S. Capitol following a rally and march earlier in the day.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

There was confusion in the House chamber as the Capitol doors were locked and the debate over the electoral count was suspended. Media reports from inside the building suggest damage to windows and confrontations with police as officers try to regain control of the tightly secured structure.

Law enforcement instructed lawmakers to retrieve masks from under their seats amid the clashes. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, as Trump supporters marched through evacuated public spaces in the building.

Reporters and others outside the chamber were told to go to their seats inside and not leave.

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.