Steve Watkins responds to KSNT Anchor Brooke Lennington on felony charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Less than an hour before the three GOP candidates for the second Kansas Congressional District faced off in a debate on KSNT, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed three felony charges and one misdemeanor against incumbent Steve Watkins.

After the debate, KSNT News Anchor Brooke Lennington asked Congressman Watkins about the charges.

“We were surprised of these charges they seem politically motivated to me,” Watkins said. “I haven’t even seen the charges.”

“I believe the Kansas people will see right through this and understand that it’s similar to what outsiders face like Donald Trump,” Watkins added.

You can watch the full debate here.