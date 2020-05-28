Susan Wagle withdraws from Senate race

WITCHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle announced her decision to withdraw from the U.S. Senate race Thursday afternoon.

Wagle first announced she was running last July. She has now decided to withdraw from the race and focus on her duties as Senate President during the Kansas coronavirus pandemic.

“My duties as state Senate President to stop Laura Kelly’s plan to advance socialized medicine and take the necessary steps to rein in her executive overreach during the pandemic required my undivided attention,” said Sen. Wagle in a news release. “And, most importantly, I needed to put the needs of my family first as we dealt with my daughter Julia’s four-year battle with cancer and her passing in March.”

Wagle said this withdrawal will not mark the end of her time in office, and she is continuing to “tirelessly to uphold Party ideals during the special session.”