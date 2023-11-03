MARSHALL COUNTY (KSNT) – People who live in Marshall County can soon vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to building and funding a new law enforcement center during this year’s general election.

The Marshall County Election Office told 27 News that approval of the ballot measure would construct a new law enforcement center and mostly fund the projects through bonds and a 0.5% sales tax. The proposed law enforcement center would be about 21,300 square feet in Marysville on 11th Terrace, just north of U.S. Highway 36, according to the election office.

The special question on the ballot also details how taxpayers would pay for this new law enforcement center. The estimated total cost is nearly $13.6 million, with $9 million to be financed through the following:

Distributing general obligation sales tax bonds up to $9 million to pay interest costs during construction and the cost of issuing bonds

Imposing a 0.5% countywide retailers’ sales tax to pay principal and interest on the bonds

If approved, the retailers’ sales tax would go into effect April 1, 2024 and expire when there’s enough finances to retire the bonds and pay with the retailers’ sales tax, according to the election office.