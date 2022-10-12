TOPEKA (KSNT) – Election Day is less than four weeks away. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell stopped by 27 News Wednesday to remind us of some dates you need to be aware of and how you can get involved ahead of Election Day.

The last day to register to vote is no later than Oct. 18th. Voters can turn in their registration to the election office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also register online or by emailing electionoffice@snco.us.

Absentee ballots will begin to be mailed out on Oct. 19 and you have until Nov. 1 to turn in your absentee ballot application. It’s recommended you turn in your application as soon as possible.

If you’d like to vote early, you can do so starting Oct. 24 through Nov. 7. The Shawnee County Election Office will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Oct. 24. The last day of early in-person voting is Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.

One way voters can get involved ahead of the election is to test the tabulation machines. The election office is giving people the chance to see how they work and ensure results are reliable and accurate. This starts at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.