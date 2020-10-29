Three days left for early voting: Shawnee County voter numbers rolling in

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You have three more days to vote early at the Shawnee County Election Office if you still haven’t cast your ballot.

Just over 14,00 people in Shawnee County have made their voices heard in person since early voting started at the election office.

That’s according to the county’s Election Commissioner Andrew Howell.

So far, Howell said their office has:

Sent out over 26,000 ballots to voters in the mail.

The election office has received 74% of those back so far.

A little less than 3,000 people have used the office’s indoor drop box to get their ballots counted.

Nearly 6,000 people have used the outdoor drop box that’s across from the election office.

And so far, they’ve seen a little over 1,000 ballots dropped off at the various boxes across town.

The Shawnee County Election office located at 3420 SW Van Buren Street will be open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. on October 29 and 30.

The final day for advance voting at that office is Monday, November 2 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Election Day is November 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.