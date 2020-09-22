Today is National Voter Registration Day, Kansas offering online registration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.
This year Kansas will offer online voter registration.
These are the steps you must complete in the online voter registration process:
- Verify your voting eligibility.
- Verify that you have a valid driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card.
- Enter your personal information.
- Review and submit your information.
The deadline to register online, by mail and in-person is Oct. 13.
According to the State of Kansas Secretary of State, you will need a photo ID to vote. The following documents will meet photo ID requirements.
- Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state
- U.S. Passport
- U.S. Military ID
- ID card issued by a Native American tribe
- Employee badge or ID issued by a government office
- Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas
- Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state
- Public assistance ID card issued by a government office
To confirm your voting status click here.
The 2020 Presidential election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.