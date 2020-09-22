Today is National Voter Registration Day, Kansas offering online registration

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

This year Kansas will offer online voter registration.

These are the steps you must complete in the online voter registration process:

Verify your voting eligibility.

Verify that you have a valid driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card.

Enter your personal information.

Review and submit your information.

The deadline to register online, by mail and in-person is Oct. 13.

According to the State of Kansas Secretary of State, you will need a photo ID to vote. The following documents will meet photo ID requirements.

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

To confirm your voting status click here.

The 2020 Presidential election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.