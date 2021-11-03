Topeka mayoral runner-up Leo Cangiani reflects on campaign, wishes Padilla luck

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Dozens of community members showed up to support Leo Cangiani during his watch party on election night. The political newcomer lost to Topeka’s deputy mayor, Mike Padilla.

His party was at Great Play in North Topeka, which he said allowed him to have fun with friends and family. He said he is upset, but is keeping a positive attitude.

“I’m a little heartbroken, just being honest,” Cangiani said. “I’m just being honest, but all in all it was an awesome race, an awesome experience.”

Cangiani also wishes the best of luck to Padilla as he takes on his new role as mayor.

“I want to say congratulations to Mike as well,” he said. “I know he is going to do a great job as well and I am here for him as a Topekan and to the city of Topeka. Let’s keep striving for the better every single moment that we get.”

Cangiani is looking forward to seeing the city of Topeka grow. He said running for mayor was an incredible journey and he might run again in the future if the opportunity presents itself.