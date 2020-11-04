Topeka thrift store founder ends state Democrat leader Hensley’s 27-year tenure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka thrift store founder has ousted a longtime representative and leader of the Democrats in the Kansas Senate Tuesday night.

All 94 election precincts reported the win for Republican candidate Rick Kloos to the Secretary of State’s Office Wednesday morning.

The last precinct has reported this morning. Unofficial results will be updated again later today to reflect advance ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received today. #ksleg — Bryan A. Caskey (@BACaskey) November 4, 2020

The founder of God’s Storehouse in Topeka ran unchallenged in the GOP primary. He brought in 6,758 primary votes, a concern for Democrat Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley as they outnumbered the 5,269 he collected.

Hensley, the representative for Kansas’ District 19, has held the office since 1993 and also won his primary by default. He recently garnered attention after calling out Republican Majority Leader Susan Wagle for a video where she desires a Republican majority to redraw district lines in Kansas.

“The people should pick the voice in who represents them, as opposed to legislators picking their own voters,” Hensley said.

The primary results foreshadowed the defeat Hensley would face in Tuesday’s general election. Kloos’ win over the longtime senator differentiated him from previous GOP District 19 challengers like Zach Haney, Casey W. Moore and Shari Webber. KSNT Political Analyst Bob Beatty said Kloos’ first time in office has already caused trouble for local members of the left party.

“The upset of Hensley has big ramifications for Kansas Democrats as they will have to look for new leadership in the Kansas Senate, and find someone to replace a figure who has been their voice of opposition for many years,” Beatty said.

