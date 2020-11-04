Tracey Mann beats Kali Barnett for District 1 Congress

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters Tuesday night chose Tracey Mann over Kali Barnett to represent Western Kansas in Washington D.C., holding the district for Republicans.

Mann, the former second-in-command to interim state Gov. Jeff Colyer, took the 1st Congressional District and kept its long-running tradition of GOP representatives. The Cook Partisan Voting Index ranks the area as one of the hardest right-leaning regions in the nation, and a Republican has held its federal seat since its modern-day inception. The area’s history left Barnett’s newcomer Democrat bid ill-fated.

After taking over for Sam Brownback on his departure for a federal position, Colyer and Mann made a bid for state governor in 2018. They lost in the primary to Kris Kobach, another well-known Kansas Republican, but Kobach ultimately lost to Laura Kelly in the general. Mann then went solo in the primary for the 1st Congressional District, beating his lone opponent Bill Clifford.

The faceoff between Barnett and Mann comes as former 1st District Congressman Roger Marshall has attempted to move up the ladder to U.S. Senate. He is competing against Barbara Bollier for the seat vacated by Pat Roberts, a retiring senator who is also a former representative for the “Big First.”

