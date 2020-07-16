Trish Hileman – Republican for State BOE, District 8

Responses are from the candidates and have not been edited.

Biographical Information:

Currently a Mom of 5 children. President of College Hill Neighborhood Assn., Past Member of Wichita Transit Advisory Board, Founder of USD 259 Parent Advisory Group for Dist. 2, Kansas Federation of Republican Women Campaign Committee Chairperson, Past President/Treasurer/VP of School PTO, Former ED of a non profit and a Commodity Merchant, BS in Business Education

Personal Information:

Married for 20 years to Stephen, 5 children ages 19-11 (4 boys and a girl)

Campaign website/Facebook/Social Media:

HilemanKS.com

Did you support school closures to control the spread of the coronavirus?

Our schools must make the right decisions with the data and facts available to them at all times. If a hot spot develops or conditions locally justify the loss of effective learning that DOES take place when classes are not in session then we must not be afraid to take action. At this time, with the data we have available and the data regarding risks to children I think we need to start school on time and in person. We also should use such safety measures as are possible within an effective learning environment. We MUST keep student learning at the forefront of all decisions.

What should the Kansas BOE do to make sure students have the right tools and technology for at-home learning?

Most of the tools and technology will need to come from the local Districts where students are enrolled. However our State BOE can help vett on-line learning programs and support Districts in the on-line programs that have gotten the best results in other at-home learning situations. The State BOE can also advocate to our Legislature and Governor for policies and relief measures that make sense in these unprecedented times. It is important that our State BOE members and our other elected representatives work well together.

What safety measures should schools take to control the spread of the coronavirus? Do you support a hybrid version of school with a combination of virtual and in-class learning?

I think the students who do not have adequate access to or support in at home learning should have a full time, in person, learning alternative as long as the students themselves are healthy. Schools will need to implement what makes sense for the populations they have- some options I think that would be effective are: temperature checks at the door and again after lunch (when Tylenol might have worn off), wash hands with soap and water when entering a room, and after a sneeze or cough, nurse areas with plexiglass or curtain separators where kids with temps whose parents can’t be reached can mask up and wait, face shields and masks used as appropriate. Elementary specific: limit the amount of class mingling- pull outs and specials are kept in that classroom peer set. Secondary- use masks in hallways and encourage wash in procedures when entering a new classroom.

How should any additional safety measures be funded?

There are many grants that target Covid response funding and those should be sought. The State BOE will need to work together with the Governor in allocating monies for the remainder of this year. Some adjustments in programming and the elimination of some extra curricular activities may also allow for monies to be spent on supplies.

What can schools do to promote social and racial justice?

We can end student “mobility” by allowing a student to remain and transport them to the school they begin the year at (this alone will allow the most needy of students to have their educational needs met in a much more consistent way). We can ensure that all schools are pulling the top 10% of students to enter a gifted program and when a student shows difficulty in reading ensure that they have quick and complete access to a reading program that is showing efficacy for THEM. Schools need to look at their discipline data and understand the underlying causes of behavior in order to work effectively with families and ensure that behavior standards are even across all school populations. We can also develop programs that encourage a graduate to teacher pipeline- supporting talented youth to enter the teaching profession from all social and racial demographics.

What are the top 3 things you think deserve your immediate attention and what action would you take on them?

#1 Truancy- Our schools are effective teachers of students WHEN the students are in the seats. Our current system has truancy in the CINC (Child in need of care) system which ties our school’s hands in working with families and communities on solutions instead of looking to the courts for accountability. I will work with legislators to write laws that effectively partner with families to get students to school consistently and showcase the family mediation programs that have succeeded in limiting truancy in the past.

#2 Transparency- Our schools tend to showcase the new and shiny while hiding the difficult and ugly parts of public education. We must be brave enough to candidly talk about BOTH. Our public schools do so many things well, the staff in our buildings are working hard to support and help each child grow. We need our school leadership to also be candid about what we are not doing well and what the plan is to address that in public. I will have candid conversations in public- but also work from the State BOE to ask/mandate Districts to Discuss their top “hot spot” issues at public School Board Meetings and ENCOURAGE public communication.

#3 Community Collaboration- The issues of our schools are not just “school problems” they are community problems and we need to collaborate and work together to solve them. I propose that as a State BOE rep I will work to organize a regional Educational Summit each summer. This summit will invite local elected leaders, School Boards, County Commissioners, City Mayors, Council people, DAs, and Legislators as well as Leadership teams from local Districts. The summits will Highlight the top two challenges and top two achievements of each District and quantify and educate all attenders to the data and details of the situations. We will spend a day in data and then the next day on solutions- coming together at the end to put together actionable steps to take in maintaining success and overcoming challenges. When schools join together with their community’s influence, knowledge and resources I think we will be able to see substantive progress in educational effectiveness for all.