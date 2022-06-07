TOPEKA (KSNT) – The voter registration deadline for Kansans is quickly approaching. Shawnee County Commissioner Andrew Howell was on the 27 News morning show Tuesday with more information.

Registration closes on July 13. Anyone wanting to vote, including those who need to change their name or address on their registration, needs to do so on or before July 13 if they want to vote in the August primary.

Howell said this year’s primary will allow all voters to cast their ballots regardless of party affiliation, including unaffiliated and libertarians.

If the public is looking for more ways to get involved, people are invited to attend the public test of voting equipment. This will happen at 8:30 a.m., July 26 at the Shawnee County Election Office. The county is also in need of about 50-100 election workers. If you’d like to signup, call (785) 251-5900. For more information, click here.