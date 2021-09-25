Voter registration encouraged as city general elections approach

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Election Office is now registering voters for the upcoming general elections at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Someone is at the desk in order to help people fill out the registration form. Also, they can check your registration status, if you can’t remember whether or not you’re already registered.

They will be there through the weekend, including noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Shawnee County Election Office is open to the public for those who can’t make it to the library and still need to register before the general elections on November 2nd.