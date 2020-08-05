Voters cast their ballots in Kansas Primaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans made their voices heard Tuesday by getting to the polling booths for the Primary Election.

“Get out and do something about it. That’s the bottom line,” one voter said.

Heritage Hall in Central Topeka was just one of 92 polling locations that had to adjust the way they brought voters in because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously we’re sanitizing after anybody has used one of the polling booths. We’re sanitizing that, so that’s different. We’ve got everything spread six feet apart,” poll worker Shirley Martin said.

They also had signs on the doors that required masks inside.

Martin said there hadn’t been many voters throughout the day, along with another polling location in Lecompton.

They said the number of mail-in ballots this year could be the reason it wasn’t as busy in-person.

Cynthia Breitenbach voted in Lecompton and said regardless of the pandemic restrictions, people should vote if they want something changed.

“I am tired of the complainers,” Breitenbach said.

And even though voters cast their ballots for a certain party in the primary, she said she was more concerned about the issues the candidates stood for.

“I’m almost an advocate of eliminating political parties and have people run on what are the issues, what are your values, what’re your beliefs? Vote that way,” Breitnbach said. “Not just whether they’re a Democrat or a Republican.”

