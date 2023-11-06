LEBO, KAN. (KSNT) – Voters in Coffey County are about to decide whether a Kansas town can get out of the natural gas business.

In a special question on tomorrow’s ballot, the City of Lebo is asking voters to decide the future of the city’s natural gas system. By voting ‘yes’ you support Lebo selling the utility service to Kansas Gas Service for $1 million.

A city spokeswoman tells 27 news if voters approve the measure, and the Kansas Corporation Commission signs off, Kansas Gas Service will take over both the ownership and the operation of the natural gas service. Voting polls open tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.