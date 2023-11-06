CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – Clay Center could undergo some city-wide improvements, if voters say ‘yes’ to a half-cent sales tax.

Tomorrow is general election day, and people in Clay Center could renew the sales tax for the third time with a special question on their ballots. Clay Center’s Mayor Jim Thatcher told 27 News the city started this sales tax in 2011 and has brought in millions of dollars since.

The money from the sales tax goes to street and city infrastructure projects. Thatcher said the city already is planning for more than $1 million in projects next year. One major project would be improving Highway 15 that runs through Clay Center.

People will vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to renewing the sales tax for five years, until 2029. Polls are open Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.