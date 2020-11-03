Voting Tomorrow? Here’s what you need to know

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Election Day is tomorrow, and so far, more than 770,000 Kansans have cast their ballots.

If you’re heading to the polls to cast your vote, here are some things to keep in mind.

The secretary of state’s office has seen a record number of voters for advance voting this year, with a ballot return rate of 83% and counting.

Election officials are encouraging voters to practice social distancing in large crowds, and to follow their county’s safety requirements. If voters run into any issues at the polls like voter intimidation or at-the-polls campaigning, known as electioneering, election officials say there are several things you can do.

“If you’re a voter, and you feel like something’s going wrong at a polling place, you should talk to polling place workers first,” said Clay Barker, Deputy General Counsel for Kansas’ Secretary of State’s office. “They may not be aware of what’s going on or what’s going on outside. Law enforcement is the second, back-up level. That if the poll place workers can’t handle it, they’re supposed to be calling law enforcement.”

If voters are casting advance ballots by mail, they must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by end of the business day on Friday, Nov. 6. For more information on local polling locations, how to track your advance ballot, or to find your local election office, click here.