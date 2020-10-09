Wabaunsee County hoping to pass $24 million bond for school district

ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters in Wabaunsee County are heading to the polls next month to decide on a bond issue worth $24 million. Much of that money would go towards school district renovations.

The bond would increase property taxes for those who live in the county, but school officials said it would be worth it.

“The kids get one shot at it. And to do that we need to spend the money,” Superintendent Brad Starnes said. “That’s what it’s raised for. To spend that money in a fiscally sound way for our students.”

The district currently has two elementary schools, a middle school for 5th & 6th grades, a junior high for 7th & 8th grades and a traditional high school. Under the proposed plan it would leave a K-6th grade building in Paxico and a 7th-12th grade building in Alma where the current high school is located.

Teacher Stephanie Tharman said the project would also benefit the teachers.

“I think it will give us a chance to collaborate together by bringing together and having two second grade teachers and two third grade teachers in the same building,” Tharman said.

It would also give students a chance to get to know each other earlier on in their school career. The proposal includes reconstruction for two building locations, including the historic high school.

“There’s leaks in the foundation. The chimney is moving because the foundation is moving,” Starnes said. “That effects the roof, effects everything. To get in that building and start renovating you have to bring it to code. And to do that. That’s an 11 million dollar project.”

People who live in the district came forward to address their wants and needs and now what happens next is up to the voters. There will be a third and final town hall meeting for people to share their thoughts on October 19 in Alma.