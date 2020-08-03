Your voting location may have changed; how to check before you hit the polls

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Primary Election Day is August 4 in Shawnee County and your voting location may have changed.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said they had to consolidate four locations because they were at nursing homes and could no longer have voting locations there anymore because of the coronavirus.

There are still 92 other polling locations that will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Howell recommends that you check if your location has changed before heading out to vote.

“It’s a good idea not only to know the location, but you can also see what’s coming up on your ballot at your location as well,” Howell said. “So it’s a good chance to review ahead of time who you’re voting on and check out that information as well.”

To find out if your polling location has changed, click here.