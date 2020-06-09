Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 19: Lili Ghinita (L) and Anola Phoumiphat pose with cartoon characters at the grand opening of The Chuck Jones Experience at the Circus Circus Hotel-Casino January 19, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for The Chuck Jones Experience)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a rifle in HBO Max’s collection of shorts called “Looney Tunes” cartoons.

According to The New York Times, the first short, titled “Dynamite Dance,” has the feel of old school Looney Tunes.

In the video, Bugs Bunny goes after Elmer Fudd with dynamite.

However, Fudd will no longer carry his token rifle. Character Yosemite Sam will no longer carry pistols.

Series executive producer Peter Browngardt told the New York Times, “we’re not doing guns.”

News of the change to the character went viral on social media on Sunday.

I can't believe this needs to be said, but Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd were never responsible gun owners anyway. pic.twitter.com/4dgJ83WVgu — Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) June 7, 2020

Do you guys SERIOUSLY care whether or not Elmer Fudd has a gun in our shorts? You know how many gags we can do with guns? Fairly few. And the best were already done by the old guys. It's limiting. It was never about the gun, it was about Elmer's flawed, challenged masculinity. — Michael Ruocco (@AGuyWhoDraws) June 7, 2020

Elmer Fudd doesn’t have a gun in the new Looney Tunes cartoon because the creators don’t support the second amendment. Pathetic. Isn’t the whole point of his character is that he hunts wascawwy wabbits or are they getting rid of his speech impediment because it’s offensive too? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 7, 2020

Browngardt told the New York Times that “cartoony violence,” such as TNT, will be done, as it “was kind of grandfathered in” to Looney Tunes.