Kenny Chesney gears up for 2022, Kansas City on destinations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newly announced Kenny Chesney Stadium Tour will happen in 2022 and Kansas City will be a part of that on July 2 at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Let’s make this simple!” Chesney said. “It’s been a long time. So, to say thank you for being the most awesome people in the world, I thought this was a way to recognize the people who do more than one or two stadiums each summer!”

Chesney expressed regret that it has been three years since fans have been able to be part of Chesney’s stadium appearance.

“My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life – every second – for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage,” Chesney said.

Chesney will perform with Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, and Dan & Shay.