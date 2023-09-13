TOPEKA (KSNT) – A country music artist will make a stop in northeast Kansas in 2024.

Musician Gary Allen is coming to the Prairie Band Casino and Resort. Allan has been making country music for almost 25 years. One hit song of Allen’s from the 2000’s is “Every Storm (Runs out of Rain).” According to Prairie Band, Allen has built his career on making music that draws on raw emotion.

“When I think ’country music,’ I think of a smoky bar with a glass of whiskey, and somebody playing heartbreak songs,” Allen said. “That, to me, is what country music is.”

Gary Allen will perform at Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m.; tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. For more information, click here.