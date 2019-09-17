‘Saved By the Bell’ reboot coming to new NBC streaming service ‘Peacock’

A ‘Saved By the Bell’ reboot is coming to NBC’s new streaming service ‘Peacock’

The ad and subscription-supported service will roll out in April 2020 with a content slate including “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” The Comcast-owned company said it would announce pricing details closer to the launch.

The name “Peacock” is an homage to NBC’s colorful logo, the company said in a press release. With the name, NBCUniversal distinguishes its service from Disney and Apple’s new streaming offerings, dubbed Disney+ and Apple TV+. Disney’s new service will cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a full year, while Apple’s will cost $4.99 per month for a family subscription. Both services are expected to launch in November.

As the space heats up, companies have been spending big to lock down popular shows. NBC announced in June that it would remove “The Office” from Netflix in 2021 so it could be a part of its own streaming slate. The company will pay $100 million per year for the show for its exclusive five-year deal. The comedy was the most-watched show on Netflix in 2018, according to data from the analytics firm Jumpshot.

Other titles will include a reboot of “Saved by the Bell”. Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are attached to star in the reboot.

Other shows include “Dr. Death” based on the true-crime podcast and a new original talk show series with Jimmy Fallon, according to a press release.

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.