MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music singer and songwriter Tanya Tucker is set to pay Kansas a visit later this year with a performance at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

Tucker will be performing live in Mayetta at Prairie Band Casino at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 in the Great Lakes Ballroom. Tickets will go on sale August 8 at noon.

Tucker’s hits include “Delta Dawn,” “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” “It’s a Little Too Late,” “Trouble,” “Texas (When I Die),” “If It Don’t Come Easy” and “Strong Enough To Bend.” Tucker has won two Grammys in the past and has been recognized by the Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.