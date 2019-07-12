The Mulvane Art Museum launches restoration project

The Mulvane Art Museum has launched an exhibition and fundraising project titled Endangered Art A Reprise. Rebecca Manning, M.A., with the Mulvane Art Museum and Museum staff have selected works from the Museum’s permanent collection identified as most in need of conservation. The exhibit is a rare opportunity for the public to see twenty-seven paintings that do not typically go on view because they are in need of conservation, cleaning, and framing. In this process, Museum staff engaged a fine art conservator to assess the selected paintings and is currently working to raise the necessary funds to conserve artworks from the permanent collection that require conservation care. The endeavor is designed to educate the public on the historical and aesthetic value of artworks held in the Mulvane’s permanent collection. Endangered Art engages the community on a personal level, and offers an opportunity for visitors to feel a sense of ownership and responsibility for the artworks as they receive conservation. The exhibition is made possible by the generosity of local donors.

Some of the priceless museum collections include, The Path to the Well, by Aloysius O’Kelly (Brittany 1853 – 1936) dating to the late 1800s, Portrait of a Cardinal, by Jacopo Bassano (Italian 1510 – 1592) dating to the 16th century, an untitled painting by Charles Émile Jacque (French 1813–1894), mid to late nineteenth century.

The Mulvane Art Museum is open Tuesday, 10 am to 7 pm; Wednesday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 1 to 4 pm; and closed on Sunday & Monday. The museum is free and open to the public. The Mulvane Art Museum is located at 17th and Jewell Streets on the campus of Washburn University.

Rebecca Manning, M.A., Mulvane Art Museum, contributed to this story.

Aloysius O’Kelly (Irish, 1853 – 1936)

The Path to the Well (Brittany), late 1800s

Jacopo Bassano (Italian, 1510 – 1592)

Portrait of a Cardinal, 16th century