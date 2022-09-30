MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’.

The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Oct. 10 at noon.

Their hits include: “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin,'” “The Great Pretender,” “Unchained Melody,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and more.

To see more information about tickets to see The Righteous Brothers, click here.