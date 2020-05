TOPEKA. Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka native put his hometown city on network television.

Terrell Willams, or ‘T-Rell” is featuring his music video on BET all weekend. The music video to the song “No Good” was filmed in Topeka. He says he wants to highlight the city he grew up in and help it grow.

“I want to keep going out, exploring, doing my shows and bringing it back home to my city,” T-Rell said. “How is it going to rise if I leave?”

The music video will be playing all this weekend.