‘Trolls Holiday in Harmony’ special to air on NBC

(WCMH) — NBC is kicking off its 2021 holiday season programming with a new DreamWorks animated special, “Trolls Holiday in Harmony,” which is set to air the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26.

According to a release from the network, the half-hour show will include original music and feature the voice talents of a dozen stars reprising their roles from the film “Trolls World Tour.”

Headlining the special will be Anna Kendrick starring as Queen Poppy, Justin Timberlake as Branch, and Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond. The cast also includes Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson Paak, Anthony Ramos, Ester Dean, Walt Dohrn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Karan Soni.

TROLLS HOLIDAY IN HARMONY — Pictured in this screen grab: “Trolls Holiday in Harmony” — (Photo by: DreamWorks)

NBC also offered a preview of what’s in store for Trolls fans.

A short description of the special reads, “As the holidays near, Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch draw each other’s names. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writers’ block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad.”

Watch “Trolls Holiday in Harmony,” this Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC4.