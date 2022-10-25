TOPEKA (KSNT)– From helping kids and teens discover their passions through a national development organization, to now turning the page and helping adults become their best selves in the workplace.

Candis Meerpohl may be a familiar name around Shawnee County to some. If not, her face and what she does in the community could ring a bell.

“One of the things I love is being called the 4-H lady in the store,” Meerpohl said. “It doesn’t happen that much anymore because I am not doing those programs. But when you’re working in all these schools, they may not know my name. But they know we did photography. And they’re like, ‘it’s the 4-H lady!’ And I loved that when that happened.”

Meerpohl has been with the Kansas State University Shawnee County Extension Office for about 11 years. She started working as an office professional for 4-H, advising kids and teens on the many opportunities that come with the organization.

“We cover horticulture, agriculture, family and consumer sciences and 4-H youth development,” she said.

Now she is on to a new role. She recently took over as the extension director for the Shawnee County office, which means she no longer works with kids and teens. Now it’s adults, specifically agents and staff, who are also looking to better themselves in their careers.

“Here in Topeka, where we have so many resources, I’m looking to find the places where I can fill a gap. I don’t want to be doing something that nobody needs. That’s not a good use of my time.”

Meerpohl said when her time is spent being a “worker bee” for others, that’s when she’s fulfilled in her job. No matter what her position, Meerpohl makes it her duty to make a difference around Shawnee County.

“I’m looking forward to working with community organizations to see how I can help them, and help them grow,” she said.

In 2014, Candis Meerpohl was named the Jayhawk Area Council’s 20 under 40. She said one of the best moments of this honor was seeing a video from a former student who shared how much of an impact Candis made on her.

If you know a woman whose hard work may go unnoticed, let us know here. We share these stories on the last Tuesday of the month on 27 News at 10.