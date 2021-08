DONIPHAN COUNTY (KSNT)- A 26-year-old Atchison man died when the UTV he was driving collided with car Saturday afternoon at 2:49 p.m. in Doniphan County.

Eli Whittaker was driving a 750 Brute Force ATV on K-7 near the Wolf River Bridge when the UTV in front of him slowed for traffic. Whittaker was going southeast and failed to stop, he swerved to avoid the UTV in front of him then hit the UTV and forced it to overturn according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.