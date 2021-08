WICHITA (KSNT) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol says an off-duty firefighter and two citizens stopped to rescue a man who drove into a pond Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 near I-135 and K-96.

The victim is a man in his 20s. Troopers think he suffered from a medical condition and that's why his car left the road. His car kept going until it was about 10 feet from the bank.