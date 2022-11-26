NEWTON, KS. (KSNT)- Axtell High School football won another state title on Saturday.

The Eagles beat Thunder Ridge 76-28 to make it back-to-back 8-man Division II state championships.

Axtell finishes the season a perfect 13-0 for the second-straight year. The Eagles trailed thunder Ridge 28-24 then scored 52 unanswered points to run away with the victory.

Axtell quarterback Isaac Detweiler tied the 8-man state title game record with seven passing touchdowns. Detweiler surpassed 200 career touchdowns in the championship win. He’ll go down as an all-time great quarterback in Axtell football history.

Isaac Detweiler wins the title alongside his father, head coach Eric Detweiler.

The Eagles have now won 26 games in a row.