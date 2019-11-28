Axtell prepares for first state title game since 1993

AXTELL, KS (KSNT) – Axtell earned its first trip to the state title game since 1993 after defeating Hanover last week. The Eagles defeated the defending state champions twice this season on their way to the eight-man state championship. This team has put in the work, now it’s about finishing the job against Osborne on Saturday.

“Last year we kind of finished at the sub-state level, we lost that game and didn’t make it to the state championship game, so that’s kind of our motto, unfinished business,” said head coach Eric Detweiler. “We didn’t take care of business last year and we thought we’d try to obviously do better this year and make it to the state game and so far so good.”

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” added senior wide receiver Derek Buessing. “We need to not be OK with getting to state. We just need to be able to get the job done and go ahead and win it.”

“We got here, all the hard work we’ve put in this year is starting to pay off, but if we don’t go out and win this game none of that really means anything,” said senior quarterback Quinn Buessing.

Axtell kicks off with Osbourne at 3 PM on Saturday in Newton.