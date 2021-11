NEWTON (KSNT) – The Axtell Eagles are 8-man division two state football champions.

The Eagles beat Wheatland-Grinnell 44-18 in Saturday’s championship game in Newton. The win completes a perfect 13-0 season for Axtell. It’s the second state football title in school history.

They were led by junior quarterback Isaac Detweiler and freshman receiver Brandon Schmelzle, among other solid contributors.