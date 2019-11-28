Centralia gears up for 1A state title game

CENTRALIA, KS (KSNT) – Centralia punched its ticket to the 1A state championship with a victory over Jackson Heights. Now the Panthers are getting ready to square off with undefeated Smith Center this weekend.

It’s the first trip to the title game since 2013 for Centralia. The Panthers played a tough schedule this season with wins over Riley County, Llpe, and Jackson Heights last week.

“I’m excited as can be. It’s been a dream since I was a little kid. My dad led his team out in ’97 and it’s been a dream of mine since I can remember,” said senior quarterback Kamble Haverkamp.

“We started out freshman year 1 and 8 and we wanted to change that and the classes above us helped us build up to this year,” said senior safety Corbin Becker.

“They’re just a special bunch that just loves football and you get one of those bunches every so often that loves football, so the chemistry has been really, really good,” said head coach Larry Glatczak.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 1 PM in Hays.